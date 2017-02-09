Voestalpine cleared over announcement...

Voestalpine cleared over announcement of Texas cost overruns

Voestalpine announced plans to invest 550 million euros in a state-of-the-art plant in Corpus Christi, Texas, in 2013, its largest foreign investment so far. In January, it said the cost of the U.S. plant would rise to about $990 million, prompting the FMA watchdog to investigate whether Voestalpine had met European Union rules to immediately publish information relevant to its share price.

