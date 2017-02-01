UPDATE 2-Voestalpine says acted legal...

UPDATE 2-Voestalpine says acted legally in communicating Texas plant costs

Wednesday

VIENNA, Feb 1 Austrian specialty steelmaker Voestalpine said on Wednesday it had complied with all legal requirements in the way it communicated cost overruns at its plant in Texas. Austria's financial watchdog FMA is investigating whether Voestalpine met European Union requirements to immediately publish information relevant to its share price in connection with the cost overruns.

