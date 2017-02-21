U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Friday that it plans to start awarding contracts by mid-Apri

U.S. Customs and Border Protection sa...

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Friday that it plans to start awarding contracts by mid-April for President Donald Trump's proposed border wall with Mexico, signaling that he is aggressively pursuing plans to erect "a great wall" along the 2,000-mile border. Texas state officials say, the "feral hog apocalypse" is coming.

