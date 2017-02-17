Trump motorcade hit by 2x4, 5 student...

Trump motorcade hit by 2x4, 5 students face charges

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

Twenty four year-old Andre Fuqua was shot on Sunday night as he drown down Interstate 37 in Annaville. Photo courtesy of Facebook.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
anybody else bored, got the itch, humm me too. 23 min Robgutman22 2
medical asst needed asap 1 hr jobs 1
Gays In Corpus Christi? (Sep '10) 3 hr Gay 4
Bi when I'm high 3 hr Robgutman22 1
WHY does a Postal Truck park in front of this ... (Sep '14) 5 hr Postal Employee 4
NewBBCforCC 8 hr Curious 3
Great Sex (May '07) 9 hr Lisa 35
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. NASA
  5. Iran
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,101 • Total comments across all topics: 278,991,044

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC