Truck loses steel pipes on Harbor Bridge, Southbound lanes will be closed
Just before noon on Tuesday a truck crossing the harbor bridge coming from Portland lost part of a load of steel pipes, causing traffic disruptions. The lost pipes are reported to be too large to remove using wreckers, so a crane was called in to remove the debris.
