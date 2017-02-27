Truck loses steel pipes on Harbor Bri...

Truck loses steel pipes on Harbor Bridge, Southbound lanes will be closed

Just before noon on Tuesday a truck crossing the harbor bridge coming from Portland lost part of a load of steel pipes, causing traffic disruptions. The lost pipes are reported to be too large to remove using wreckers, so a crane was called in to remove the debris.

