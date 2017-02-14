Tornado warning issued for northern San Patricio County

The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Tornado Warning for... northern San Patricio County in south central Texas... south central Goliad County in south central Texas... southwestern Refugio County in south central Texas... southeastern Bee County in south central Texas... * until 700 am CST * at 623 am CST, a thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Tynan, or near Skidmore, moving east at 50 mph.

