Thieves make off with $10,000 giant inflatable gorilla from

Has anyone seen a 12-foot-tall inflatable gorilla rocking white sunglasses, red shorts, a big smile and is hoisting a car above its head? Neither has the Corpus Christi police, who are on the hunt for the miscreants who stole the massive display from a local car dealership earlier this week. Surveillance footage caught multiple suspects taking the gorilla down, cutting it's cords and carrying off the accompanying air pump Sunday morning between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. from a local Fiat dealership, said senior officer Travis Pace.

