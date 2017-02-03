The South Texas Trail Riders begin th...

The South Texas Trail Riders begin their week long trip to San Antonio today

The South Texas Trail Riders hit the road early this morning. Dozens of trail-riders on horseback and buggies took off from Edroy this morning to begin their week long trip to the San Antonio Live Stock Show and Rodeo.

Corpus Christi, TX

