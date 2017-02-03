The South Texas Trail Riders begin their week long trip to San Antonio today
The South Texas Trail Riders hit the road early this morning. Dozens of trail-riders on horseback and buggies took off from Edroy this morning to begin their week long trip to the San Antonio Live Stock Show and Rodeo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cheetahs
|13 min
|Justin
|3
|Rap Scene...Leave Comments!!!
|15 min
|Adrian
|30
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|5 hr
|Backpage
|4,075
|Man hit crossing U.S. 59 West (Jun '11)
|6 hr
|Curly bill
|6
|Randy Laura Barrera
|7 hr
|Ohhh
|3
|Valero truck rack
|7 hr
|Robert
|23
|Backpage Adult Section?
|8 hr
|tack
|20
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC