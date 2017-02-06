The name of the victim has not been disclosed.
A Corpus Christi man faces a number of charges in connection with a fatal hit and run in the early hours of Sunday. Police say Garza hit a man who was standing in the crosswalk on Texan Trail just across from Ray High School.
