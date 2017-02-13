The Del Mar College Culinary Arts program received one sweet gift: a $70,000 check.
The group donated a delectable $70,000 check to the school's Culinary Arts program. The presentation culminated with a cupcake party Monday morning, at the Restaurant management building on the Del Mar West campus.
