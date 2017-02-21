Texas school districts struggle to recruit bilingual certified teachers
Brenda Medina spends most of her time in the classroom translating lessons for her Corpus Christi ISD fourth-graders into English and Spanish because half her 20 students speak English and the other half need extra bilingual support. A nine-year veteran, Medina is part of an overworked force of bilingual certified educators in the state - as more bilingual students file into Texas public school classrooms.
