Texas has some 600 different species of birds
Efforts to continue growing the Eco-tourism industry here in the coastal bend will get a big boost this spring when the South Texas Botanical Gardens launches a new, 4-day birding festival. They're calling it 'The Birdiest Festival in America'.
