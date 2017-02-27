Students build their futures with bri...

Students build their futures with brick and mortar

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Valley Morning Star

The sounds of scraping and grinding filled the air as Elias Herrera scooped mortar and smoothed it on a layer of brick.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Michelle Barrera 7 min TheTruth 3
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 17 min Wet moon regular 4,210
Chick's at flint hills 2 hr Yolodude 5
TS Megan 4 hr Wero 1
tiffany soli? (Sep '13) 12 hr Hmm 4
Any Hot Bisexual guys in CC??? 12 hr MerryMary 14
La Michoacana is next to get raided 14 hr Pendejos 4
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. NASA
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,964 • Total comments across all topics: 279,232,382

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC