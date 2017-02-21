Staying breezy & warm to start work week

Staying breezy & warm to start work week

Winds were the main weather story this afternoon as sustained wind values hovered aroundd 20-25mph across the Coastal Bend. Officially out at Corpus Christi International, there was a max wind gust of 36mph.

