Special Report: The Cold-Case Murder ...

Special Report: The Cold-Case Murder of Kathleen Suckley Read Story Briana Whitney

23 hrs ago

It has now been almost 24 years since 29-year-old Kathleen Suckley was brutally murdered inside her home on Meandering Lane in Corpus Christi. Suckley's boyfriend at the time was arrested for the murder, but the district attorney dropped the case due to insufficent evidence; but now, two decades later, police say they believe they can make an arrest soon.

