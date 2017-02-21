South Texas jailer charged with smugg...

South Texas jailer charged with smuggling drugs into lockup

Yesterday

Nueces County jail records show 22-year-old Ryan Rodriguez was being held Wednesday on a felony charge of taking a prohibited substance into a correctional facility.

