South Texans embrace minimalism

South Texans embrace minimalism

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

Less is more; that's a phrase you hear often. But to some people, that's not just a phrase-- it's a lifestyle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 2 hr Fun couple 4,150
RV park in calallen 3 hr Trailer Joe 3
One of the worst cities in the U.S. 4 hr Sniper 5
Corpus Christi swingers/bi group on facebook (Dec '14) 8 hr cowboyfan08 10
Where's is all the perks 14 hr Need 3
Looking for a nsa with a Bbw woman 19 hr Name 2
Any bbw ladies out there 19 hr Name 2
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,664 • Total comments across all topics: 278,952,752

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC