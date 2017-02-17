Sinkhole swallows two cars with passengers inside
A massive sinkhole in the Studio City section of Los Angeles swallowed two vehicles as Southern California wrestled with a huge Pacific Storm. The passengers of the two cars survived.
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|2 hr
|Big one
|4,161
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|Soiled pharts
|1,120
|Gays In Corpus Christi? (Sep '10)
|3 hr
|Cupid
|5
|alice girls
|4 hr
|curious1
|1
|anybody else bored, got the itch, humm me too.
|6 hr
|Robgutman22
|2
|medical asst needed asap
|7 hr
|jobs
|1
|Bi when I'm high
|9 hr
|Robgutman22
|1
