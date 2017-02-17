Sinkhole swallows two cars with passe...

Sinkhole swallows two cars with passengers inside

Read more: The Island Packet

A massive sinkhole in the Studio City section of Los Angeles swallowed two vehicles as Southern California wrestled with a huge Pacific Storm. The passengers of the two cars survived.

