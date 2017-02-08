Shooter's Depot capital murder suspec...

Shooter's Depot capital murder suspect to appear in court

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

The Corpus Christi Immigration Coalition is hosting a meeting with the sheriff tonight. The question and answer session is open to the public.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mindy Mindy 7 min Truuuth 1
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 1 hr Hmmmm 4,103
Upload local female nudes here 2 hr Clarence 22
Where is the best Tejano Music Club??? (Jan '13) 3 hr cvhonee 50
Golds cougars 4 hr baa 4
Tessa Barrera from action 10 news 11 hr sky 5
Valero truck rack 15 hr James 30
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,789 • Total comments across all topics: 278,682,645

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC