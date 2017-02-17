Senate on track to confirm Scott Prui...

Senate on track to confirm Scott Pruitt as EPA administrator

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department say they are short-handed and are now accepting applications. They are looking for the next generation of Texas Game Wardens.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Barbi leo salgado 2 hr Barbi fan 15
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 3 hr WetPhartzs 1,118
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 7 hr Fun couple 4,150
RV park in calallen 8 hr Trailer Joe 3
One of the worst cities in the U.S. 9 hr Sniper 5
Corpus Christi swingers/bi group on facebook (Dec '14) 13 hr cowboyfan08 10
Where's is all the perks 18 hr Need 3
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,044 • Total comments across all topics: 278,957,766

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC