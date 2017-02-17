Senate on track to confirm Scott Pruitt as EPA administrator
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department say they are short-handed and are now accepting applications. They are looking for the next generation of Texas Game Wardens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barbi leo salgado
|2 hr
|Barbi fan
|15
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|WetPhartzs
|1,118
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|7 hr
|Fun couple
|4,150
|RV park in calallen
|8 hr
|Trailer Joe
|3
|One of the worst cities in the U.S.
|9 hr
|Sniper
|5
|Corpus Christi swingers/bi group on facebook (Dec '14)
|13 hr
|cowboyfan08
|10
|Where's is all the perks
|18 hr
|Need
|3
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC