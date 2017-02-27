Ragin' Cajuns Head To South Texas To Face UT Rio Grande Valley

EDINBURG, Texas The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns men's tennis team begins a week of matches on the road beginning Tuesday when it visits UT Rio Grande Valley in a 2 p.m. match at the Orville I. Cox Tennis Center. Louisiana opens the week in south Texas facing UTRGV before competing in the H-E-B Tournament of Champions that begins Friday in Corpus Christi, Texas.

