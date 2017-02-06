Program to get rid of unwanted vessels sails into Coastal Bend
Speeding on the sky canals has always been an issue for residents on the island. Now the Padre Isles Property Owners Association wants to do more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brandice Olive Garden
|2 hr
|Cc Tx law
|1
|Adult video
|3 hr
|Black4White
|4
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|3 hr
|Black4White
|4,095
|Fat uncut guy looking for discrete hookup
|5 hr
|Guy
|2
|Golds cougars
|7 hr
|SomeGuy
|2
|Marcus Barrera at kikos
|8 hr
|NoJoke
|23
|tahty daniels (May '15)
|8 hr
|DaFuq
|29
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC