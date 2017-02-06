Program to get rid of unwanted vessel...

Program to get rid of unwanted vessels sails into Coastal Bend

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

Speeding on the sky canals has always been an issue for residents on the island. Now the Padre Isles Property Owners Association wants to do more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brandice Olive Garden 2 hr Cc Tx law 1
Adult video 3 hr Black4White 4
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 3 hr Black4White 4,095
Fat uncut guy looking for discrete hookup 5 hr Guy 2
Golds cougars 7 hr SomeGuy 2
Marcus Barrera at kikos 8 hr NoJoke 23
tahty daniels (May '15) 8 hr DaFuq 29
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,957 • Total comments across all topics: 278,623,592

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC