Portland police link suspect to robberies in Corpus Christi, Kingsville Read Story Jonathan Munson
Portland police are looking for an armed robbery suspect who they say has been involved in recent robberies throughout the Coastal Bend, including Corpus Christi and Kingsville. According to police, a male suspect entered the Subway restaurant in the 1000 block of Highway 181 Friday, Feb. 17. He asked for a drink and handed the employee a dollar bill.
