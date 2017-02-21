Portland police link suspect to robbe...

Portland police link suspect to robberies in Corpus Christi, Kingsville Read Story Jonathan Munson

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: KIII

Portland police are looking for an armed robbery suspect who they say has been involved in recent robberies throughout the Coastal Bend, including Corpus Christi and Kingsville. According to police, a male suspect entered the Subway restaurant in the 1000 block of Highway 181 Friday, Feb. 17. He asked for a drink and handed the employee a dollar bill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIII.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Discreet men 12 min Hey 3
Adult Video/Toy/Novelty shops (Nov '13) 20 min Elote-man 43
Bi curious married men (Jun '11) 7 hr David 126
Melissa B. Allen 7 hr Run 9
Valero truck rack Betty the h**ker 10 hr Ginger1 2
Acting like a victim 12 hr Elote-man 3
BP Ella 15 hr Trucker 14
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Sudan
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,343 • Total comments across all topics: 279,109,243

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC