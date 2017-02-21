Parents plea to public to help find t...

Parents plea to public to help find their son's killer Read Story Kiii Staff

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: KIII

It has now been exactly one month since 24-year-old Andre Fuqua was shot and killed while driving along I-37 late on a Sunday night. His parents spoke out for the first time Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIII.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Absolute waste services 4 hr Information 1
Adult Video/Toy/Novelty shops (Nov '13) 4 hr cash 5 39
Brittany ann mathews 4 hr Wings 1
Girl looking. 4 hr Elote-man 5
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 6 hr BiTattedUpSoldier 4,181
La Michoacana is next to get raided 6 hr Duh 2
Mikey Rios 6 hr Eljefe 1
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Death Penalty
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,029 • Total comments across all topics: 279,072,863

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC