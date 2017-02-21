Parents plea to public to help find their son's killer Read Story Kiii Staff
It has now been exactly one month since 24-year-old Andre Fuqua was shot and killed while driving along I-37 late on a Sunday night. His parents spoke out for the first time Tuesday.
