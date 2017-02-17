Paramedic Jennie: Black eyes, split lips, drunken monks and a profession not for the faint of heart
Jennifer Cubitt is a paramedic working in the Brockville, Ont., area, and a prolific chronicler of her life on the job. Jennie Cubitt is on vacation this week near Corpus Christi, Texas, which is a good thing, after the week she had at work recently where, among other highlights, she came in contact with a house full of drunken monks somewhere north of Brockville, Ont.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|3 min
|Adult Plex
|4,175
|Kosmos kloset (Aug '13)
|7 hr
|Yep yep
|68
|J&G Armadillo
|8 hr
|Chuck
|1
|Brittany Nicole Brooks
|9 hr
|Budda
|1
|Extra cash
|9 hr
|That1
|1
|Samantha Roni Mars
|10 hr
|That1
|9
|Krista Rae longoria
|10 hr
|What
|3
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC