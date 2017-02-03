NIA Broadcasting Buys WTMP/Tampa; Pri...

NIA Broadcasting Buys WTMP/Tampa; Price For Convergent-ICA Corpus Christi Deal: $2.48 Million

In a deal yet to appear in the FCC database, NEAL ARDMAN's NIA BROADCASTING is buying Classic Hip Hop WTMP-A/EGYPT LAKE-TAMPA, FL and Regional Mexican WTMP-F /DADE CITY, FL from SCOTT SAVAGE, receiver for TAMA BROADCASTING for $500,000. In filings that did make it into the FCC database TODAY, the price at which DANIEL DUMAN's CONVERGENT BROADCASTING II, LLC is selling Top 40 KKPN /ROCKPORT-CORPUS CHRISTI, TX; Classic Rock KPUS /GREGORY-CORPUS CHRISTI, TX; and Classic Hits KAJE /INGLESIDE-CORPUS CHRISTI, TX to BARRY MARKS' ICA RADIO LTD.

