New Orleans 9th Ward sustains major tornado damage

Officials say tornadoes that struck parts of southeastern Louisiana injured about 40 people, destroyed homes and businesses, flipped cars and trucks, and left thousands without power, but no deaths were reported. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards took an aerial tour and made a disaster declaration before meeting with officials in New Orleans.

