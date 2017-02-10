Need help caring for your elders? Che...

Need help caring for your elders? Check out the Senior Companion Program

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

The Corpus Christi Senior Companion Program was created to pair seniors with a buddy. Rebecca Hernandez and Apolonia Cantu are now best friends thanks to the program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 1 hr ChrisPhartz 1,089
RV park in calallen 3 hr Joe 2
L & F Distributors ( Budweiser ) (Apr '11) 4 hr Chris 286
Tessa Barrera from action 10 news 5 hr Lil Mikey 11
Geneva Espinosa 5 hr Squall 4
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 5 hr XOXO 4,114
Barbi leo salgado 5 hr Lusto 4
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hong Kong
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,405 • Total comments across all topics: 278,746,044

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC