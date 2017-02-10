Need help caring for your elders? Check out the Senior Companion Program
The Corpus Christi Senior Companion Program was created to pair seniors with a buddy. Rebecca Hernandez and Apolonia Cantu are now best friends thanks to the program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|ChrisPhartz
|1,089
|RV park in calallen
|3 hr
|Joe
|2
|L & F Distributors ( Budweiser ) (Apr '11)
|4 hr
|Chris
|286
|Tessa Barrera from action 10 news
|5 hr
|Lil Mikey
|11
|Geneva Espinosa
|5 hr
|Squall
|4
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|5 hr
|XOXO
|4,114
|Barbi leo salgado
|5 hr
|Lusto
|4
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC