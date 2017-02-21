Navy jettisons aviation project at Chase

Administrative assistant Jaime Arrisola, left, and BDA Executive Director Joe B.Montez, center, listen as BDA Board Chairman Mike Page explains that aviation contractor, King Aerospace, had been told by the U.S. Navy that it wants a corrosion control program conducted 'on site' at naval air stations. The decision ruled out a proposal for conducting the project at the Chase Field Industrial and Airport Complex.

