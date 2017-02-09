Man shot multiple times, in critical ...

Man shot multiple times, in critical condition

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

As updates to North Beach are ongoing, planners and staff for the City of Corpus Christi are asking for the public's input on the redevelopment initiative. Direct feedback from residents is wanted as city staff will lay out several proposals for the redevelopment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tessa Barrera from action 10 news 1 hr Smh 10
Valero truck rack 3 hr Crimmy 33
Geneva Espinosa 3 hr Squall 3
Any Hot Bisexual guys in CC??? 3 hr Unknown 8
Zoe 3 hr Unknown 28
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 6 hr Jijoe 4,111
Where's is all the perks 11 hr Cindy w 1
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Egypt
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,515 • Total comments across all topics: 278,722,737

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC