Magill drops out of mayoral special election race, cites crowded candidate field

Shortly after Dan McQueen resigned as Mayor of Corpus Christi after 37 days on the job, Chad Magill said he would run in the special election. "We certainly need a mayor with leadership skills that frankly listens to the people and works with the media, and works with people to get the job done," Magill told KRIS 6 News on January 18. "Having so many candidates run for one seat, that's going to cost the city another $250- or $300,000 dollars for a runoff election," Magill said on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.