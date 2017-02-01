Jury mulls fate of Yzaguirre after cl...

Jury mulls fate of Yzaguirre after closing arguments

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Brownsville Herald

Senior state Judge J. Manuel Banales reads a charge to the jury, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in the Nueces County Courthouse in Corpus Christi, Texas. Closing arguments were made and jury went into deliberations, Wednesday in the trial of Cameron County tax assessor Tony Yzaguirre, Jr. who stands accused of multiple counts of public corruption.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Upload local female nudes here 24 min Females only 1
Calaveras Magic Garcia (Sep '15) 3 hr Sweetgirl37 26
Cheetahs 5 hr Justin 1
Rap Scene...Leave Comments!!! 5 hr Juan 28
News Man hit crossing U.S. 59 West (Jun '11) 5 hr NYC 4
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 6 hr Big 1,085
Flint hills chicks (Jun '16) 9 hr Pamela 14
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,741 • Total comments across all topics: 278,512,741

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC