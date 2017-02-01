Jury mulls fate of Yzaguirre after closing arguments

Senior state Judge J. Manuel Banales reads a charge to the jury, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in the Nueces County Courthouse in Corpus Christi, Texas. Closing arguments were made and jury went into deliberations, Wednesday in the trial of Cameron County tax assessor Tony Yzaguirre, Jr. who stands accused of multiple counts of public corruption.

