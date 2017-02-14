Jewish congregation presents check to...

Jewish congregation presents check to Victoria Islamic community

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

The Islamic community in Victoria continues to receive the generosity of people far and wide. Members of the Corpus Christi Beth Israel Congregation drove up to Victoria to hand-deliver a check for nearly $1,900.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone know Clara Guerra Mcguire? Is sshe marr... 21 min Lusto 8
Adult Video/Toy/Novelty shops (Nov '13) 46 min Elote-man 35
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 2 hr Bsdave 4,139
Valero truck rack Betty the h**ker 2 hr Shame Shame 3
Arkansas white trash that drives a burgandy Nis... 3 hr Enquiring Minds 3
Adult video 6 hr Elote-man 6
Tessa Barrera looking more and more like a man!! (Aug '15) 6 hr Elote-man 15
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,410 • Total comments across all topics: 278,858,607

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC