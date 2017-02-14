Jewish congregation presents check to Victoria Islamic community
The Islamic community in Victoria continues to receive the generosity of people far and wide. Members of the Corpus Christi Beth Israel Congregation drove up to Victoria to hand-deliver a check for nearly $1,900.
