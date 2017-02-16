Jacquielynn Floyd Is Not Keeping It Local
Jacquielynn Floyd is a Metro columnist for the Dallas Morning News . With the departure of Steve Blow a while back, she and James Ragland are the only two left.
Start the conversation, or Read more at D Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|7 min
|Bobjones555
|1,115
|Biggest Corpus Slores
|26 min
|FireIceCC
|1
|Any Hot Bisexual guys in CC???
|1 hr
|Gil
|10
|Barbi leo salgado
|2 hr
|Elote-man
|13
|Geneva Espinosa
|4 hr
|ShameShame
|11
|Lauren Darwent
|4 hr
|OldMansDelusional
|7
|Discreet men
|7 hr
|Guy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC