Iranian-Texan Band Tehranosaurus Talks Frustrations, Fears After...
'To communicate any motive of unity or cultural exchange to a man like Trump is beyond his capability to understand,' says band leader Fared Shafinury. One of the first tools used by authoritarian governments is the obstruction of culture to prevent citizens from understanding one another.
