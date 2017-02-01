Inmate in 2004 stabbing death will not be executed Thursday

A federal appeals court Wednesday allowed a reprieve from Thursday's scheduled execution for a man convicted of killing a Corpus Christi convenience store worker in a robbery that garnered $1.25. A judge on Tuesday let stand a stay of execution for John Henry Ramirez after Ramirez argued that he wanted a new attorney to file a clemency petition and investigate claims his previous court-appointed lawyer was deficient.

