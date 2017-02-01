Inmate in 2004 stabbing death will not be executed Thursday
A federal appeals court Wednesday allowed a reprieve from Thursday's scheduled execution for a man convicted of killing a Corpus Christi convenience store worker in a robbery that garnered $1.25. A judge on Tuesday let stand a stay of execution for John Henry Ramirez after Ramirez argued that he wanted a new attorney to file a clemency petition and investigate claims his previous court-appointed lawyer was deficient.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Flint hills chicks (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|La comadre
|12
|Kosmo salon hires lesbians
|3 hr
|Whhh
|9
|Nelda Martinez
|3 hr
|Criminal
|6
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|4 hr
|Wet moon regular
|4,062
|Velma. SANCHEZ. HANGING AROUND VILLA del sol co...
|7 hr
|Wonderer
|1
|Calaveras Magic Garcia (Sep '15)
|8 hr
|Juan
|24
|Boycott starbucks
|10 hr
|Pebbles
|10
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC