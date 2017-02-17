Hundreds of Mexicans protest with 'hu...

Hundreds of Mexicans protest with 'human wall' on US border

Hundreds of people in the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez gathered on the edge of the Rio Grande river on Friday to form a "human wall" to protest U.S. President Donald Trump's plans for a wall between the countries.

