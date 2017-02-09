Hundreds line up to watch massive off...

Hundreds line up to watch massive offshore drilling rig pass through Port A. waters

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

According to a CCISD officer, a shouting match broke out between two players during the game. Officers say they were able to separate the two before the arguing turned physical.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Aleynah leah 10 min Chris 3
Barbi leo salgado 18 min Elote-man 3
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 19 min Elote-man 4,113
RV park in calallen 6 hr jesse 1
Tessa Barrera from action 10 news 13 hr Smh 10
Geneva Espinosa 15 hr Squall 3
Any Hot Bisexual guys in CC??? 15 hr Unknown 8
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,879 • Total comments across all topics: 278,737,541

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC