Houston man sentenced in sex trafficking case involving teen

Federal prosecutors say a Houston man was sentenced to more than 18 years in prison for forcing a teenage girl to work as a prostitute. Twenty-seven-year-old Deangelo Tate was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty in December to one count of sex trafficking of children.

