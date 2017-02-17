Houston man sentenced in sex trafficking case involving teen
Federal prosecutors say a Houston man was sentenced to more than 18 years in prison for forcing a teenage girl to work as a prostitute. Twenty-seven-year-old Deangelo Tate was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty in December to one count of sex trafficking of children.
