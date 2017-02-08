H-E-B donates $1M to children's hospital 53 minutes ago H-E-B...

H-E-B donates $1M to children's hospi...

H-E-B donates $1M to children's hospital

Read more: The Victoria Advocate

B presented Driscoll Children's Hospital with a gift of $1 million for the major expansion project currently underway at the Corpus Christi hospital. Rob Hall, group vice president and general manager - Gulf Coast Region, and other H-E-B officials presented the hospital with the gift in front of the H-E-B Kids' Market at Driscoll Children's Hospital.

Corpus Christi, TX

