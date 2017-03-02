Grand opening scheduled for March 2, 2017 for the Outlets at Corpus Christi Bay.
The project has been long awaited, just about ten years to be exact and the wait is almost over for the grand opening of the Outlets at Corpus Christi Bay. This was the first time in the construction phase we've gotten to take a glimpse from the inside of the outlets.
