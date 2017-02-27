Grand Opening schedule for Outlets at Corpus Christi Bay
On February 21, 2017, Homeland Security Investigations joined with U.S. Border Patrol and Refugio Police Department to execute four separate search warrants at various properties in Refugio, Texas. The operation resulted in the arrest and charges being brought against the owner of some of the investigated properties, identified by court documents as Alfredo Plascencia-Leon... On February 21, 2017, Homeland Security Investigations joined with U.S. Border Patrol and Refugio Police Department to execute four separate search warrants at various properties in Refugio, Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A+ Shut Down
|7 hr
|Tim
|2
|tiffany soli? (Sep '13)
|8 hr
|Half man half ama...
|3
|Girl looking.
|8 hr
|Employed
|9
|J&G Armadillo
|9 hr
|John
|5
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|10 hr
|Allbs
|4,206
|Adult Video/Toy/Novelty shops (Nov '13)
|10 hr
|Health check
|59
|Horny
|15 hr
|Horny
|7
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC