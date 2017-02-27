Grand Opening schedule for Outlets at...

Grand Opening schedule for Outlets at Corpus Christi Bay

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

On February 21, 2017, Homeland Security Investigations joined with U.S. Border Patrol and Refugio Police Department to execute four separate search warrants at various properties in Refugio, Texas. The operation resulted in the arrest and charges being brought against the owner of some of the investigated properties, identified by court documents as Alfredo Plascencia-Leon... On February 21, 2017, Homeland Security Investigations joined with U.S. Border Patrol and Refugio Police Department to execute four separate search warrants at various properties in Refugio, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
A+ Shut Down 7 hr Tim 2
tiffany soli? (Sep '13) 8 hr Half man half ama... 3
Girl looking. 8 hr Employed 9
J&G Armadillo 9 hr John 5
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 10 hr Allbs 4,206
Adult Video/Toy/Novelty shops (Nov '13) 10 hr Health check 59
Horny 15 hr Horny 7
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Libya
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,025 • Total comments across all topics: 279,198,066

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC