Former conjoined twins coming home to RGV
Haroon Patel, MD, team leader and pediatric surgeon for the separation surgery for formerly conjoined twins, holds Ximena and Scarlett Hernandez-Torres at the farewell reception held Monday at Driscoll Children's Hospital in Corpus Christi, Texas. Driscoll Children's Hospital physicians Karl Maher, MD, , Haroon Patel, MD, and Ryan Loftin, MD, hold triplets and formerly conjoined twins Ximena , Scarlett and Catalina Hernandez-Torres at Monday's farewell reception for Ximena and Scarlett.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mindy Ramos
|17 min
|Truuuth
|1
|Upload local female nudes here
|4 hr
|Bob
|20
|Lauren Darwent
|5 hr
|SomeTea
|2
|Valero truck rack
|6 hr
|Bettywetty
|29
|Pro Bono family lawyerd
|7 hr
|Asking
|1
|Need marrieds straight
|9 hr
|Lusto
|12
|Marcus Barrera at kikos
|11 hr
|Daniel
|24
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC