Former conjoined twins coming home to RGV

Haroon Patel, MD, team leader and pediatric surgeon for the separation surgery for formerly conjoined twins, holds Ximena and Scarlett Hernandez-Torres at the farewell reception held Monday at Driscoll Children's Hospital in Corpus Christi, Texas. Driscoll Children's Hospital physicians Karl Maher, MD, , Haroon Patel, MD, and Ryan Loftin, MD, hold triplets and formerly conjoined twins Ximena , Scarlett and Catalina Hernandez-Torres at Monday's farewell reception for Ximena and Scarlett.

