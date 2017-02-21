Eighth candidate announces run for Ma...

Eighth candidate announces run for Mayor of Corpus Christi Read Story Jonathan Munson

Another candidate has announced his intent to run for Mayor of Corpus Christi -- this time a local business owner and master electrician. James M. Hernandez announced Tuesday that he will be running to fill the vacant seat left by former Mayor Dan McQueen, who resigned from office after just over a month.

