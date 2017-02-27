Del Mar College wants your input abou...

Del Mar College wants your input about where concealed handguns should not be allowed on campus

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

In 2015, the Texas legislature enacted Senate Bill 11, which requires all public Community Colleges to allow concealed weapons to be carried on campus. So the question now is not 'where will guns be allowed?', but "where on college property should guns be prohibited.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chick's at flint hills 43 min Tell it 4
TS Megan 1 hr Wero 1
Michelle Barrera 1 hr Chucky 2
tiffany soli? (Sep '13) 9 hr Hmm 4
Any Hot Bisexual guys in CC??? 9 hr MerryMary 14
La Michoacana is next to get raided 11 hr Pendejos 4
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 11 hr Girth 4,208
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,085 • Total comments across all topics: 279,229,350

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC