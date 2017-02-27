Del Mar College wants your input about where concealed handguns should not be allowed on campus
In 2015, the Texas legislature enacted Senate Bill 11, which requires all public Community Colleges to allow concealed weapons to be carried on campus. So the question now is not 'where will guns be allowed?', but "where on college property should guns be prohibited.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chick's at flint hills
|43 min
|Tell it
|4
|TS Megan
|1 hr
|Wero
|1
|Michelle Barrera
|1 hr
|Chucky
|2
|tiffany soli? (Sep '13)
|9 hr
|Hmm
|4
|Any Hot Bisexual guys in CC???
|9 hr
|MerryMary
|14
|La Michoacana is next to get raided
|11 hr
|Pendejos
|4
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|11 hr
|Girth
|4,208
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC