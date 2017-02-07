CVB: Possible parking problems if the city doesn't come up with a plan
A study was commissioned to look at parking concerns downtown, and the consultants hired made a few recommendations. One of them was for large events like Fiesta de la Flor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Upload local female nudes here
|40 min
|Sadbuthappy
|21
|Tessa Barrera from action 10 news
|55 min
|Too tacky
|1
|Mindy Ramos
|1 hr
|Truuuth
|1
|Lauren Darwent
|6 hr
|SomeTea
|2
|Valero truck rack
|7 hr
|Bettywetty
|29
|Pro Bono family lawyerd
|8 hr
|Asking
|1
|Need marrieds straight
|11 hr
|Lusto
|12
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC