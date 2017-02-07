CVB: Possible parking problems if the...

CVB: Possible parking problems if the city doesn't come up with a plan

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

A study was commissioned to look at parking concerns downtown, and the consultants hired made a few recommendations. One of them was for large events like Fiesta de la Flor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Upload local female nudes here 40 min Sadbuthappy 21
Tessa Barrera from action 10 news 55 min Too tacky 1
Mindy Ramos 1 hr Truuuth 1
Lauren Darwent 6 hr SomeTea 2
Valero truck rack 7 hr Bettywetty 29
Pro Bono family lawyerd 8 hr Asking 1
Need marrieds straight 11 hr Lusto 12
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,574 • Total comments across all topics: 278,654,639

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC