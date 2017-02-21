Crime 53 mins ago 11:40 a.m.Help identify woman who stole tablet from Snappy Foods

Crime 53 mins ago 11:40 a.m.Help iden...

Help identify woman who stole tablet from Snappy Foods

The Corpus Christi Police Department is asking the public to help them identify a woman seen Wednesday, Feb. 8, stealing a computer tablet from the Snappy Foods in the 7100 block of Wooldridge Road. Authorities said it was around 1 p.m. when an employee had left the tablet on a rack in the candy section of the store to help a customer.

