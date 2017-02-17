Crime 5 mins ago 5:50 p.m.Authorities looking for fugitive with multiple warrants
Corpus Christi police are looking for 19-year-old Justin Garza, who has multiple warrants related to narcotics and a warrant for assault on a public servant. Garza is described as standing five-foot four and weighing 130 pounds.
