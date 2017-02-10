Crime 38 mins ago 12:57 p.m.Police track down suspect in stabbing homicide

Crime 38 mins ago 12:57 p.m.Police tr...

Police track down suspect in stabbing homicide

7 hrs ago Read more: KIII

Corpus Christi police were dispatched Friday morning to the area of Peabody Avenue to search for a man suspected in a Feb. 8 stabbing homicide that happened in the 1400 block of Martin Luther King Drive. The stabbing, which happened last Wednesday, sent a 47-year-old male to Christus Spohn Memorial Hospital.

Corpus Christi, TX

