Crime 38 mins ago 12:57 p.m.Police track down suspect in stabbing homicide
Corpus Christi police were dispatched Friday morning to the area of Peabody Avenue to search for a man suspected in a Feb. 8 stabbing homicide that happened in the 1400 block of Martin Luther King Drive. The stabbing, which happened last Wednesday, sent a 47-year-old male to Christus Spohn Memorial Hospital.
