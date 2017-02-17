Crime 29 mins ago 5:26 p.m.Warrant is...

Crime 29 mins ago 5:26 p.m.Warrant issued for suspect in fatal shooting on Valentine's Day

A warrant has now been issued for 25-year-old Paris Camtrail Richardson, the suspected offender of a shooting on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Corpus Christi police responded to the shooting Tuesday in the 2600 block of Waldron Road. Upon arrival officers located 17-year-old Timothy Echols, Jr. with a gunshot wound to his torso.

